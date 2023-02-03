Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

