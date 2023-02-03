Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $17.61. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 2,180,322 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $672.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Silvergate Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.