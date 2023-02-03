Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $17.61. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 2,180,322 shares changing hands.
SI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $672.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.44.
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
