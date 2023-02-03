Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,173 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 336,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

