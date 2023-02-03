Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,173 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 336,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.