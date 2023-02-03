Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $186.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 76,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.