Signaturefd LLC Sells 578 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,682,000 after buying an additional 945,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

