Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,436 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ABB by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

