Signaturefd LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $260.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.