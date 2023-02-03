Signaturefd LLC Purchases 220 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $231.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

