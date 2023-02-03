Signaturefd LLC Purchases 17,733 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

