Signaturefd LLC Has $766,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $9,905,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.77) to €13.00 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.