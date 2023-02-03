Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.