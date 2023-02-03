Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

