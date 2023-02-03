Signaturefd LLC Buys 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Performance

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,443.55 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,433.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,323.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

