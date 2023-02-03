SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.72). Approximately 4,300,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 719,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.80 ($0.73).

SigmaRoc Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a market capitalization of £370.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.03.

About SigmaRoc



SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Further Reading

