SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 177,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 696,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $546.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 65.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
