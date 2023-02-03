SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 177,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 696,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $546.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 65.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 1,715,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 325,837 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

