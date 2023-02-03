Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 0.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

