Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SIEB stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 0.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
