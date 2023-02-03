Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $294.08. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.57.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

