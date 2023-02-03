SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,333.80.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $24.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

