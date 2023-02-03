Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.
Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -43.96%.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
