Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.