Serco Group (LON:SRP) PT Raised to GBX 210

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 199.57 ($2.46).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.46).

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.00), for a total value of £3,053,700 ($3,771,396.81).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

