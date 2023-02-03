Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. 280,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,865,000 after acquiring an additional 285,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,826,000 after acquiring an additional 147,743 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

