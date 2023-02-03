Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.89

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.89 and last traded at $99.89, with a volume of 146916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

