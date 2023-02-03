Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.04 billion-$10.04 billion.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.01. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

