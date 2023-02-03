Seele-N 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.35 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $100.91 million and $2.35 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00408365 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,583,882.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

