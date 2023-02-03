Seele-N 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.35 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $100.91 million and $2.35 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010062 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047583 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029418 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00219449 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002775 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.