Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Up 4.5%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 93,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 110,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $625.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,930.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,930.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 547,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,963.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,415 shares of company stock worth $422,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

