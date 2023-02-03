Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €57.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.72) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

G24 stock opened at €54.78 ($59.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.35. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a 12-month high of €63.20 ($68.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 47.32.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

