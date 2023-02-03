Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of SMG opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $145.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

