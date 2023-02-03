Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 191,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $145.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 75.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.