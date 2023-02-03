Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

