Scott Genereux Sells 943 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $291.16. 998,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,663. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $294.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.40. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

