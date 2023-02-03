Scott Genereux Sells 943 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $291.16. 998,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,663. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $294.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.40. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
Featured Articles
