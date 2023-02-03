Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 5.7% Higher

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.99. 545,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,828,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 961,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

