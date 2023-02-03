Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after acquiring an additional 618,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

