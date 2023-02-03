Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,088,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $57,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 503,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

