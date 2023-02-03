Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 345 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,332,000 after buying an additional 254,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 247,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,917. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

