Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 2.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE MAA traded down $5.56 on Friday, reaching $168.55. 45,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.84. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

