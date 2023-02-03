Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.82. 316,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

