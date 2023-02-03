Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 4,572,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,783,082. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

