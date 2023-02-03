Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 512,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,412,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

