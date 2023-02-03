Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Scholastic worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scholastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.