Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.07.

SNDR stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 251,976 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

