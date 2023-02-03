Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Schneider National has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

