Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SSL opened at C$7.52 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

