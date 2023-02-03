Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.1 %

SBH stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

