Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

SBH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

