Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $287.61 on Monday. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 827.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

