Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.53

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 92946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($152.17) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

