Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $976.67

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.67 ($12.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.60). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,004 ($12.40), with a volume of 280,485 shares traded.

Safestore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 976.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Safestore Company Profile

In other news, insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £6,633,438.04 ($8,192,463.92).

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.