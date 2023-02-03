Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.22). Approximately 234,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 777,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.52) to GBX 119 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £250.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,680.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

