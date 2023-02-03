RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,638.81 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $23,477.37 or 1.00160184 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $82.07 million and $31,638.81 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,451.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00420226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00097413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00739414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00585324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00182372 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.87512755 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,724.61109267 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,660.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

