Royal Bank of Canada Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $98.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.92.

NEE opened at $75.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

